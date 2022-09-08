Azerbaijan returns five POWs to Armenian side

On September 8, the Azerbaijani side returned five Armenian prisoners of war to the Armenian side, the Armenian National Security Service informs.
- Aghramanian Martin Musheghi, born in 1996, Gyumri,
- Gevorgyan Ashot Artaki, born in 1998, Gyumri,
- Grigoryan Felix Artashesi, born in 1996, Gyumri,
- Manukyan Varazdat Anushavani, born in 1990, Gyumri,
- Hovsepyan Edik Tigrani, born in 1999, Vanadzor.
“We welcome this action as a step contributing to the normalization of relations,” the Security Service said in a statement.