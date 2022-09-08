Azerbaijan returns five POWs to Armenian side

On September 8, the Azerbaijani side returned five Armenian prisoners of war to the Armenian side, the Armenian National Security Service informs.

Aghramanian Martin Musheghi, born in 1996, Gyumri, Gevorgyan Ashot Artaki, born in 1998, Gyumri, Grigoryan Felix Artashesi, born in 1996, Gyumri, Manukyan Varazdat Anushavani, born in 1990, Gyumri, Hovsepyan Edik Tigrani, born in 1999, Vanadzor.

“We welcome this action as a step contributing to the normalization of relations,” the Security Service said in a statement.