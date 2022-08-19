Fly Arna launches direct flights to Moscow 

Fly Arna, Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Air Arabia Group, has announced the launch of its third destination connecting Yerevan to Moscow, the capital city of Russia.

The new direct flights from Zvartnots International Airport to Domodedovo International Airport will start from September 23,2022 with a frequency of fourteen flights weekly.

“Following the launch of Fly Arna’s operation in July this year, we are glad to add Moscow to our growing network of destination from Yerevan Zvartnots International Airport. These new double daily flights connecting Yerevan and Moscow will provide our customers in both cities with a new option to fly frequently while benefiting from Fly Arna’s comfort, reliability, and value-for-money product. We look forward to announcing new destinations soon” said Gayane Antonyan, Fly Arna’s spokesperson.

Moscow offers a wide range of attractions and is known for being an incredible place to explore. The city is famous for its unique architecture, art and its immense historical heritage and vibrant urban society. Customers can now book their direct flights between Yerevan and Moscow by visiting Fly Arna’s website (www.flyarna.com), calling the call center (+374 41 38 00 83) or through travel agencies.

Fly Arna’s value-driven product provides reliable and affordable onboard products and services, starting with the Airbus A320 aircraft cabin configuration that is designed to provide a generous seat pitch that customer onboard can relax during their flight. Customers can also enjoy a wide variety of delicacies varying from light snacks to sandwiches found on the on-board “Sky Café” menu at affordable prices. Additionally, tuning into a variety of free entertainment through the in-flight streaming service, “SkyTime”, which offers a wide selection of movies, TV shows as well as music and audio books.