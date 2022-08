Citizens drafted as part of recent mobilization in Artsakh to be demobilized

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan has signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens called up for military service within the framework of the partial mobilization declared on August 3, 2022, Artsakh President’s Press Office reports.

President Harutyunyan signed the decree on August 3 amid escalation of the situation caused by Azerbaijani provocations.

Two Armenian servicemen were killed, another 19 wounded in Azerbaijani drone attack.