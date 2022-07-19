Iran’s Khamenei cautions Erdogan against any policy of blocking the border between Iran and Armenia

Iran will oppose any policy of blocking the border between Armenia and Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said at a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Khamenei and Erdogan discussed the war unleashed by Azerbaijan in 2020, during which Turkey supported the latter by sending fighters and arms during the war.

Referring to the fact that parts of Nagorno Karabakh are now controlled by Azerbaijan, Ali Khamenei said: “Of course, if there is a policy to block the border between Iran and Armenia, the Islamic Republic will oppose it because this border has been a communication route for thousands of years.”

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also advised Turkey’s President not to launch a new military operation in Syria.

A new military operation would “be to the detriment of Syria, Turkey and the region,” Khamenei said.