Ralph Yirikian leaving MTS Armenia, new CEO appointed

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company, Russia’s largest mobile operator and a leading provider of media and digital services, announces that Armen Avetisian has been appointed by the Board of Directors of MTS Armenia, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company operating in Armenia under the Viva-MTS brand, as the CEO of Viva-MTS. Previously, Mr. Avetisian was Vice President for the Internet of Things and Industrial Automation at MTS.

Mr. Avetisian started his career in the telecom and IT industry in 2004 and has led the commercial and technical departments at several large telecom and IT companies. He was Head of MTS’s branch in Krasnoyarsk from 2013 to 2016, and was MTS’s Director for Regional Development from 2016 to 2021. He built the new Internet of Things business stream at MTS in the position of Vice President for the Internet of Things and Industrial Automation, which he held from March 2021 until his appointment as CEO. He graduated from the Banking Department at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics.

Ralph Yirikian, the previous CEO of MTS Armenia, is leaving the company to focus on other business projects. He led MTS Armenia from its incorporation in 2004 to its position as the undisputed leader in the telecommunication sector in Armenia.