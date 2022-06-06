Settlement impossible without taking into account the views of Karabakh Armenians -Toivo Klaar

Armenians in Karabakh are a party that has to be part of the solution, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia said in an interview with RFE/RL’s Armenian Service.

“It is clear that there are many people living in Karabakh who have a fundamental interest in how … a comprehensive settlement is shaped,” said the diplomat.

“I personally cannot see how we can arrive at such a settlement without a process in which these people’s opinions and views are taken into account,” he added.

“We have always stated that a comprehensive settlement of the conflict is necessary, and this is what we are working towards,” Klaar said.