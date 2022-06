Armenian weightlifter Arsen Martirosyan won a bronze medal in the 109 kg event of the European Weightlifting Championships under way in Tirana, Albania.

Martirosyan also won a small bronze medal in the snatch with a result of 170 kg. He lifted 201 kg in the clean and jerk.

The Armenian won the bronze with the overall result of 371 kg.

Earlier today Samvel Gasparyan became vice-champion in the 102 kg weight category.