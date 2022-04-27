US has been trying to push back unilateral actions, particularly by Azerbaijan, that would inflame the situation – Blinken

The US has been trying to push back on any unilateral actions, particularly by Azerbaijan, that would only inflame the situation, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“I’ve been very actively and directly engaged with leadership in both Armenia and Azerbaijan trying to help advance prospects for a long-term political settlement in regard to Nagorno-Karabakh” he said in response to a question from Charman Bob Menendez.

The Secretary said he has phone talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the Foreign Ministers just a week ago.

“We have been developing and promoting various confidence-building measures. We’ve been trying to push back on any unilateral actions, particularly by Azerbaijan, that would only inflame the situation, and we have a number of programs in place that are part of the budget to try to help advance more peaceful prospects,” Blinken stated.