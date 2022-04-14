New gold and silver collector coins mark 30th anniversary of Armenian Army

The Central Bank of Armenia has issued gold and silver collector coins dedicated to the 30th anniversary of formation of Armenian Army.

On January 28, 1992, the Government of the Republic of Armenia adopted the historical resolution “On the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia” proclaiming creation of the Armenian National Army.

The Armenian Army has developed by overcoming the hardest trials in the period of formation of independent statehood and has become the most crucial safeguard of the security of the Armenian people.

Obverse: the coat of arms of the Republic of Armenia.

Reverse: a fragment of the coat of arms of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia.

Designed by Haroutiun Samuelian.

The coin is minted in the Lithuanian Mint.

Technical specification of the gold medal:

Face value 10 000 dram

Metal/fineness gold 9000

Weight 8,6 g

Diameter 22,0 mm

Shape round

Quality proof

Edge ribbed

Quantity of issue 400 pcs

Year of issue 2022

Technical specification of the silver medal:

Face value 1000 dram

Metal/fineness silver 9250

Weight 33,6 g

Diameter 40,0 mm

Shape octangular

Quality proof

Edge ribbed

Quantity of issue 400 pcs

Year of issue 2022

Collector coins are made of precious metals and are issued to present to the society the national, international, historical and cultural, spiritual and other values of the country, to immortalize these values in the metal and to meet the demands of the numismatic market.

Like any other currency the collector coins have face value which makes them the means of payment. However, the face value of these coins is much lower that their cost price which includes the cost of the precious metal used for manufacturing of the coin, mintage and other expenses. Low face value and high cost price allow these coins to be considered as the items of collection and not the means of payment used in money circulation. The collector coins have also the sale price set by the Central Bank of Armenia.

As the items of collection the collector coins are issued in very restricted quantities and are not reissued.

Numismatists, collectors and all interested persons can buy the Armenian collector coins in the sales salon “Numismatist” which is in the building of the Central Bank of Armenia and is open for everyone.