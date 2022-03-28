Important to comply with agreements on Nagorno Karabakh – Kremlin

The Kremlin considers it necessary for all parties to comply with the previously reached agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters today.

He refrained from answering the question about the possibility of sending an additional contingent of peacekeepers amid growing tensions in the region, noting that it should be addressed to the Russian Defense Ministry.

“This question should be addresed to the military. They are in contact with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides. Now the main thing is to ensure that all parties continue to comply with the terms of the relevant agreements,” he told reporters on Monday.