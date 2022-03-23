Russia would only use nuclear weapons if existential threat – Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Russia would only use nuclear weapons if the country faced an existential threat.

Asked by CNN if President Putin would consider using nuclear weapons, Peskov said: “We have a concept of domestic security and it’s public, you can read all the reasons for nuclear arms to be used.

“So if it is an existential threat for our country, then it [the nuclear arsenal] can be used in accordance with our concept.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on 28 February, just days after Russia invaded Ukraine, that he was putting Russia’s strategic nuclear forces on special alert.