Vladimir Putin puts Russia’s deterrence forces on high alert

Speaking to top military officials, including Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, he said Western nations had taken “unfriendly actions” towards Russia and imposed “illegitimate sanction.”

“Top officials in NATO’s leading countries have been making aggressive statements against our country. For this reason, order the defense minister and chief of the General Staff to introduce a special combat service regime in the Russian army’s deference forces,” Putin said at a meeting with Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov in the Kremlin on Sunday.