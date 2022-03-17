Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours

Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after using a racial slur in reference to comedian Trevor Noah, the BBC reports.

The rapper posted about him after he said Kanye’s actions towards his ex-wife Kim Kardashian were “terrifying.”

Kanye’s been criticized for repeatedly posting remarks about Kim, their children and her partner Pete Davidson.

Meta, which owns Instagram, said the rapper violated the platform’s policies on hate speech and bullying.

The company also said its policies on harassment had been violated.

Although his account remains visible, Kanye is unable to do things like post, comment or send direct messages.

Other recent posts from Kanye have accused Kim of stopping him from seeing their children – something she’s denied.