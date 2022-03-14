Russia, Ukraine take “technical pause” in talks

The Russian and Ukrainian delegations have taken a technical pause in negotiations, head of the office of the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak said on Monday.



“The negotiations have taken a technical pause until tomorrow for additional work in the working subgroups and to clarify separate definitions. Negotiations continue,” he wrote on Twitter.

Negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine were held on Monday in an online format. On March 12, Podolyak announced that special working subgroups had been created in the negotiation process.