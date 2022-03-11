Orion to support professionals resettling in Armenia

Given the situation in Russia, Ukraine, and related markets, Orion, a startup growth and ecosystem acceleration hub continues to provide comprehensive business support to companies, tech startups, and tech specialists during this challenging situation in the region. In addition, Orion’s team continues to answer to the numerous inquiries.

The specialists of Orion Worldwide Innovations in Armenia and in various countries are ready to provide consulting services, further support the Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) requests, and help the professionals also in their relocation process.

At the same time, Orion Worldwide Innovations launches the May 2022 BAJ Accelerator program for startups and tech companies. It is the eighth cohort of BAJ Accelerator, and the application process is open.

“Taking into account these new developments, relocating companies and technology professionals can also participate in the BAJ Accelerator program for their next stages of growth and investment. In the past year, the effectiveness of our growth acceleration program was proven by concrete numbers. Therefore, if technology companies want to grow and engage top VCs, participating in our acceleration program is a shortcut to that goal,” said Diana Arzumanyan, CEO & Co-Founder of Orion Armenia.

88 startups participated in the previous seven cohorts, most of which grew investable in a short period of time, resulting in a $27M fund being raised for “Seed” to “Series B” stages.

“Orion Worldwide Innovations” and its partner “BAJ Accelerator” have about 90+ angel investors in their network, more than 600 active VCs, and 15+ multifamily offices in different countries of the world.