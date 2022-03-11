Facebook’s parent company Meta could be banned in Russia

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has applied to designate Meta – the parent company of Facebook and Instagram – as an “extremist organization” and ban its activities in Russia․

It also said that access to Instagram should be restricted.

It comes after Meta said it was making changes to its policy on violent speech, to allow people in certain countries to express violent sentiments towards Russian forces, but not towards Russian civilians.

The Prosecutor General’s Office says Meta is suspected of “inciting hatred and animosity involving threats of violence”.

Access to Facebook and Twitter has been restricted or blocked in Russia since last week.