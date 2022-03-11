Facebook to allow calls for violence against Putin

The owner of Facebook and Instagram will allow users in some countries to call for violence against Vladimir Putin and Russian soldiers, the BBC reports.

Meta says it has temporarily made allowances for some violent speech, like “death to the Russian invaders,” that would usually break its rules.

However, it says it won’t permit calls for violence against Russian civilians.

The announcement came after Reuters news agency said it had seen internal emails outlining the policy shift.

Meta said it made temporary changes to allow those affected by the war “to express violent sentiments” toward armed forces.

Under the amended policy, users in countries including Russia, Ukraine and Poland will also be able to call for the deaths of Russia’s President Putin and Belarusian President Lukashenko.