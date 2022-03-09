Turkey’s Erdogan hoping to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he hopes the meeting in the southern resort of Antalya will “open the door to a permanent ceasefire.”

Russian Foreign Ministery Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will meet and discuss the ongoing conflict on March 10 in Turkey’s resort town of Antalya, in the presence of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

While Erdogan said Turkey didn’t accept what was happening to Ukrainians, sanctions had “almost turned into a witch hunt against the Russian people, literature, students and artists.”

He singled out the Munich Philharmonic for sacking renowned conductor and Putin supporter Valery Gergiev, calling it “ridiculous.”