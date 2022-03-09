PoliticsTop

Azerbaijani forces open fire in the western section of the border – Armenia MoD

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 9, 2022, 16:40
On March 9, at around 1:10 pm, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from various caliber firearms at Armenian military positions located in the western part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Armenian Defense Ministry informs.

The enemy’s fire was silenced by the retaliatory actions of the Armenian side. As of 15:00, the situation in that part of the border is relatively stable.

