Zelensky appeals to EU over membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the European Union on Tuesday to prove that it sided with Ukraine in its war with Russia, one day after signing an official request to join the bloc.

“We are fighting to be equal members of Europe,” Zelenskiy told an emergency session of the European Parliament via video-link.

“Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness,” he said in Ukrainian.

“The EU will be much stronger with us. Without you, Ukraine will be lonesome,” Zelenskiy said, with Kyiv likely well aware that Ukraine’s membership bid will be long and difficult.