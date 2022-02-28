Vatican says ready to ‘facilitate dialogue’ between Russia and Ukraine

The Vatican said on Monday it was ready to “facilitate dialogue” between Russia and Ukraine to end the war, and called for an immediate stop to the “military attack,” Reuters reports.

Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who ranks second only to the pope in the Vatican hierarchy, told Italian newspapers that “despite the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine” he was “convinced there is always room for negotiations”.

Parolin, the Vatican’s top diplomat, told Italian newspapers that dialogue was the only “reasonable and constructive” way to work out differences.

“The Holy See, which in these years has followed events in Ukraine constantly, discreetly and with great attention, offering to facilitate dialogue with Russia, is always ready to help both sides resume such a path,” he said, according to a transcript on the official Vatican News website.

He suggested that this is what Pope Francis told the Russian ambassador when he made a surprise visit to the Russian embassy to the Vatican on Friday, in an unprecedented departure from diplomatic protocol.