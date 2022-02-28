Russia-Ukraine peace talks commence

On the fifth day after Russian forces entered Ukraine, delegations from the two countries have begun talks aimed at ending the war, the BBC reports.

The Ukrainian President’s office says it wants an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces.

Meanwhile Moscow wants to reach an agreement that was in the interests of both sides, according to Russian negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky.

Before the meeting started, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Russian troops to lay down their weapons, and called for the EU to grant Ukraine membership of the bloc immediately.