Russia-Ukraine de-escalation talks end

Siranush Ghazanchyan February 28, 2022, 20:52


Russian and Ukrainian representatives have concluded talks held in Belarus aimed at brokering peace amid the ongoing conflict.

Both sides will return to their capital cities for consultation ahead of a second round of talks, which could take place in the coming days, Belarus’ Belta news reported.

Ukraine said before the talks it wanted a ceasefire and Russian withdrawal, while the Kremlin said it would not announce its position. Russia’s negotiators have talked of striking a deal that’s in the interests of both sides.

