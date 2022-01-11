Serdar Kilic officially appointed Turkey’s envoy for normalization with Armenia

Serdar Kilic, a former ambassador to the US, has been appointed as Turkey’s envoy for normalization of relations with Armenia, according to a presidential decision published in the Official Gazette today (January 11).

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu announced Kilic’s appointment in mid-December.

Kilic, 64, has been a diplomat since 1984. He served as the NATO Deputy Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs between 2006 and 2008 and Turkey’s ambassador to Lebanon between 2008 and 2010.

He was the secretary general of Turkey’s National Security Council from 2010 to 2012.

Kilic was appointed as Turkey’s ambassador to Japan in 2012. He served as the country’s ambassador to the US between 2014 and 2021.

The special representatives of Armenia and Turkey are expected to meet in Moscow on January 14. Armenia will be represented by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan.