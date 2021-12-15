Ruling My Step faction initiate no confidence vote against Mayor Hayk Marutyan

The “My Step” faction of the Yerevan City Council has started a process of vote of no confidence against Mayor Hayk Marutyan. Member of the ruling faction Armen Kotolyan confirmed the news to Public Radio of Armenia.

While only 33 signatures were necessary to start the process, 39 members of council have already signed the motion, Kotolyan said.

He did not go into detail about the reasons of the move and advised to address the question to the head of the faction Armen Galjyan. The latter was not immediately available for comment.