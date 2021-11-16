Fire ceased, situation on border relatively stable, Armenian Ministry of Defense says

According to the agreement reached through the mediation of the Russian side, the fire in the eastern border zone of the Republic of Armenia has been ceased from 18:30, the situation is relatively stable, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said din a statement.

On November 16, at around 13:00, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces attacked the Armenian positions located in that direction of the border.

The enemy used artillery, armored vehicles, firearms of various calibers.

As a result of the retaliatory actions of the Armenian side, the enemy has suffered a large loss of manpower, several units of military equipment have been destroyed or taken out of service.

Casualties are reported on the Armenian side, as well. At the moment, Meruzhan Harutyunyan, born in 1991, has been confirmed dead.

The number of injuries is also being verified. Another 12 servicemen were taken prisoner.

The Ministry of Defense will provide further updates on the situation.