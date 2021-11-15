Ruling Civil Contract Party wins elections in Ijevan and Stepanavan, loses in Kapan

The ruling Civil Contract Party won in the local self-government elections in Stepanavan and Ijevan communities, but lost in Kapan.

The preliminary results of voting were released by the Central Electoral Commission this morning.

Local self-government elections in Stepanavan, Kapan and Ijevan were held according to proportional representation system.

In Stepanavan, the ruling Civil Contract Party won the election, receiving 4,004 votes. Prosperous Armenia Party came second with 705 voted, the Armenian National Congress received 180 voted.

In Kapan, the Shant Alliance headed by incumbent Mayor Gevorg Parsyan received 13,962 votes. The Civil Contract collected 5,791 votes.

In Ijevan, the Civil Contract won a landslide victory with 10,003 votes. The Armenian Revolutionary Federation received 1,964 votes.

In Arzni community Artashes Lalayan was elected member of the City Council with 116 votes.

In Lermontovo, Vasili Korolyov was elected member of the City Council with 46 votes, Edik Chakhalyan was elected head of community with 167 votes.