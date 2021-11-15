Armenia, EU sign Common Aviation Agreement

On November 15, The Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi, the Foreign Minister of Slovenia Stanislav Raščan, who is currently the Chair of the Council of the European Union, signed the Armenia-EU Common Aviation Agreement.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan delivered remarks at the signing ceremony, where he particularly said:

“Excellencies,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Dear Colleagues,

Today’s signing of the common aviation agreement is yet another remarkable benchmark in our relations with the European Union and its 27 Member States.

I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to all those who made this happen: the colleagues from the European Commission, the Council and the Slovenian Presidency, all the respective agencies in Armenia, our Mission here in Brussels

The ratification and entry into force of this Agreement in the near future will create new opportunities for the development of the aviation sector in Armenia, making the connection to other European countries easier for the Armenian citizens.

Joining the EU Common Aviation Area – a single market for aviation services will foster the adoption of the EU aviation standards, the implementation of aviation rules and will further develop the cooperation in the field of aviation security. It will in its turn, benefit the national airlines and of course individual travellers.

I am convinced that the Agreement will be instrumental in promoting trade, tourism, investments, and economic and social development in general, as well as boost people-to-people contacts, and provide increased opportunities for bigger mobility.

Thank you.”

Commissioner Adina Vălean, responsible for mobility and transport, said: “The Agreement signed today will allow the EU and Armenia to strengthen their aviation relations through gradual market integration. It is a key stepping-stone in our strategy to achieve closer cooperation with our neighbors. The agreement will allow for more travelling choice for citizens, new opportunities for the aviation industry, and better connectivity with new routes and destinations to the benefit of consumers, the tourism sector and people-to-people contacts.”

The Common Aviation Area (CAA) is intended to allow gradual market opening between the EU and its neighbours, alongside regulatory convergence through the gradual implementation of EU aviation rules. The result will be new opportunities for operators and wider choice for consumers. Gradual market opening and regulatory convergence take place in parallel to safeguard fair competition and the implementation of common high safety, security, environmental and other standards.

With the agreement, Armenia will further align its legislation with EU aviation rules and standards in areas such as aviation safety, air traffic management, security, the environment, economic regulation, competition, consumer protection and social aspects.