Armenians rally in Athens, march to Turkish Embassy

Hundreds of Armenians marched to the Turkish Embassy in Athens on the first anniversary of the Artsakh war, the Armenian National Committee of Greece informs.

Participating in the rally were the Most Reverend Archbishop of the Orthodox Armenians of Greece Mr. Kegam Hatserian, the President of the Central Council of the Orthodox Armenians of Greece Mr. Takvor Ovakimian.



The positions of the Armenian National Committee were presented by Harout Spartalian.



After the brief event in the Syntagma Square, the participants walked peacefully to Rigillis Square, as the police did not allow them approach the Turkish embassy.



The peaceful protest ended with the national anthems of Armenia and Greece.