Azerbaijan releases two Iranian drivers

Azerbaijan has released the Iranian drivers that had been detained a few weeks ago by Azeri forces on the transit road in Azeri territories in Karabakh, Mehr News Agency reportd.

Baku released the Iranian drivers a day after a telephone conversation between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had a phone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov last night.

Two drivers of Iranian trucks were detained by the Azerbaijani military on the Kapan-Goris road.