Iran says has documents on transfer of terrorists to Azerbaijan

Iran says it has documents proving terrorist groups have been transferred to the Azerbaijan Republic, Iran Front Page reports.

“Iran has even acquired [the audio files of] their conversations, and has them on its intelligence radar,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in a Tuesday interview with Iran’s national radio.

“We told the Azerbaijani side that this is not acceptable, and their highest-ranking officials promised to ally our concern,” he said.