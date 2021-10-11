Iraq claims capture of IS financial chief in operation abroad

Iraq says it has captured the jihadist group Islamic State’s financial chief in an operation outside its borders, the BBC reports.

Sami Jasim al-Jaburi was arrested in a “complex external operation” by the Iraqi National Intelligence Service, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi tweeted, without specifying a location.

He added that Mr Jasim, also known as Hajji Hamid, was a deputy leader of IS under the late Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The US had offered a $5m reward for information leading to his capture.

The FBI’s Rewards for Justice website alleged that he was “instrumental in managing finances for [IS] terrorist operations” and had supervised the group’s “revenue-generating operations from illicit sales of oil, gas, antiquities, and minerals” after it seized large swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014.