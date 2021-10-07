Pakistan earthquake kills at least 20

At least 20 people have been killed after an earthquake struck Pakistan’s Balochistan province early on Thursday, the BBC reports.

Authorities say the death toll may increase, and that many people were killed when structures collapsed.

Many of the dead were women and children, the Reuters news agency said.

The US Geological Survey said it was a 5.9 magnitude quake that struck at a shallow depth of 9km. Shallow quakes can cause more damage.

Rescue operations are still under way. Local officials told BBC Urdu that at least 150 others are thought to have been injured, with several of them rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Some people were treated on stretchers with medics using phones as torches, Reuters said.