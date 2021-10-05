Facebook blames outage on faulty configuration changes

Facebook cited faulty configuration changes on its routers as the root cause of the nearly six-hour outage that prevented the company’s 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services.

“Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication,” Facebook said in a blog post.

The company said “the disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt.”

Facebook apologized to all those affected.

The services went down at about 16:00 GMT (20:00 Yerevan time) with users beginning to gain access to the sites at around 02:00.