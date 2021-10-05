Climate science breakthroughs earn Nobel Prize in Physics

Three scientists have been awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics for their work to understand complex systems such as the Earth’s climate, the BBC reports.

Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi were announced as the winners at an event in Stockholm.

The work by Manabe and Hasselmann led to computer models of the Earth’s climate that could predict the impact of global warming.

The winners will share the prize money of 10 million krona.

It is very difficult to predict the long-term behaviour of complex physical systems such as our planet’s climate. But computer models that can anticipate how it responds to emissions of greenhouse gases have been crucial to our understanding of global warming.