Friends, family, public flock to requiem service for singer and composer Hayko

Friends, family and fans flock to the requiem service for Armenian singer, composer, Honored Artist of Armenia Hayko (Hayk Hakobyan) at St. Hovhannes Church in Yerevan.

Hayko passed away on September 29 at the age of 48. He had been receiving treatment in one of the hospitals in Yerevan since September 21 after contracting Covid-19.

The musician’s works – songs an d soundtracks – played in Yerevan Metro throughout the day. His music could also be heard in the Republic Square in the evening.

The requiem service of the famous singer Hayko took place at the St. Hovhannes Church of Yerevan, Armenia

In 2007 Hayko represented Armenia at the Eurovision Song Contest with the song Anytime You Need.

He has written music for a number of films including Do Not Be Afraid, The Killed Dove, The Diary of a Cross-Stealer and others.

He was named Composer of the Year in 2007, 2010 and 2011.