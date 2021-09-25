Russia says virus detected in tomatoes imported from Turkey

The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) has detected Tobamovirus in tomatoes imported from Turkey, RIA Novosti reports.

Thes issues was discussed during negotiations with the General Directorate of Food and Control of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Turkey.



“The Rosselkhoznadzor reported that it is concerned about the detection of brown monilious rot (Moniliniafructicola) in fruit supplied from Turkey, and a new case of Tobamovirus in tomatoes, and asked to take measures to strengthen control and ensure the phytosanitary safety of products intended for export to the Russian Federation,” Rosselkhoznadzor said.



It notes that the Turkish side will send to the Russian department the results of investigations in each case of and a description of the measures taken on these facts.