Yerevan to have a modern skate park

Yerevan will soon have a modern public skate park. The construction of the recreation area is in the final stage, the Yerevan City Hall informs.

“We have been waiting for this skate park for about eight years, with the park skateboarding in Armenia will open a new page and reach a new level. This will allow us to have competitive skateboarding. Here we will be able to organize not only local competitions, but also host guests from different countries,” said Emil Sardaryan, President of the Skateboarding Federation of Armenia.

The Union of Armenians of Ukraine has taken responsibility for the improvement of about 5,000 square meters of public space. This is one of the best examples of community-private partnership.

The program was launched last year when Mayor Hayk Marutyan signed a contract with the donor, President of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine Vilen Shatvoryan. The area is expected to have an aid station, a skate rental point, a public bathroom, the green areas free from construction will be improved and supplemented with a unique landscape design. An energy saving policy will be applied.