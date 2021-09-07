Iraq’s President highlights expansion of Armenian diplomatic presence in the country

On September 6, on the occasion of the completion of the diplomatic mission, the Ambassador of the Republic Armenia to Iraq Hrachya Poladyan met with the President of Iraq Barham Saleh, the Embassy of Armenia in Iraq reports.

During the meeting, President Saleh thanked Ambassador Poladian for the effective work done within the framework of the development of bilateral relations, attaching importance to the expansion of diplomatic presence of Armenia in Iraq, the intensification of economic, cultural programs and initiatives.

During the meeting President Saleh conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to the leadership of Armenia.

Ambassador Poladian thanked the President Saleh for the warm welcome and words of appreciation noting the active support of Iraqi authorities and President Saleh personally, in the implementation of various programs and initiatives of the Armenian Embassy in Iraq.