Armenia will help Greece tackle wildfires, if necessary

Armenia will help Greece tackle wildfires, if necessary, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan has said.

“We are deeply concerned about the situation caused by the forest fires in friendly Greece, and express our solidarity with the fraternal Greek people in these difficult times,” Hunanyan said in comments to Armenpress.

He said the Armenian side has contacted the Greek partners to offer assistance.

“Greece expressed its gratitude to Armenia for the willingness to help, but noted that there is no need for additional assistance for now as the crisis caused by the wildfires has entered a milder stage,” the Spokesperson noted.

He added that Armenia continues to follow the situation closely and will immediately reach out to the friendly people of Greece, if necessary.