Head of Yeraskh community wounded in Azerbaijani shooting

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email July 20, 2021, 10:41
The Azerbaijani armed forces continued to fire on the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border until 2 am on July 20 the Defense Ministry reports.

The head of Yeraskh community Radik Oghikyan, who was organizing the extinguishing of the fire that broke out in the area as a result of the actions of the Azerbaijan, received a gunshot wound as a result of several hours of intense shootout.

The RA Armed Forces declare that they will not allow any change in the line of contact

