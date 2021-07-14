Fundraiser for construction of first ever UAV airport in Armenia

Construction of Armenia’s first UAV runway is under way in the village of Lernapat in Lori province.

A fundraise has been launched to build the first UAV airport, which will bear the name of Karen Vardanyan, the late CEO of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).

Karen Vardanyan, a leading figure In Armenian IT and high-tech community, devoted the last years of his professional activity and public service to the advancement of the technology sector. His family and supporters have come to continue working towards an ambitious vision of having a technologically-advanced country.

The UAV airport after Karen Vardanyan will serve as a hub for UAV clubs and professional companies, which already exist or will emerge in the future, where the young people will receive exhaustive engineering education and necessary practical skills. It will promote the development of this vital sphere and the growth of innovative culture, help improve national security.

Financial investment is needed to finish the construction of the complex and its infrastructure. The Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE), led by Karen Vardanyan for many years, the Karen Vardanyan Educational Foundation, Startup Armenia Foundation have all expressed their support for the fundraiser.

Donations can be made here.