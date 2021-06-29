Armenia’s Etchmiadzin, Dutch city of Almelo sign MoU on cooperation

Mayor Arjen Gerritsen of Almelo, the Netherlands and Mayor Diana Gasparyan of the Armenian city of Ejmiatsin today signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the two cities.

The memorandum aims to develop mutually beneficial friendly cooperation between the two cities in a number of areas including tourism, economy, culture, art, etc. The parties will take practical steps to organize reciprocal visits with a view to establishing establish direct contacts between non-governmental organizations, enterprises and professionals in various fields.



Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan, and Dutch Ambassador to Armenia Nicholas Hagop Schmermers, members of the City Councils of the two cities took part in the online signing ceremony.