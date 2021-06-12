Russian journalist Konstantin Genich denied accreditation for Euro-2020 over his visit to Nagorno Karabakh

Russian sports commentator Konstantin Genich has been denied accreditation for Euro-2020.

The journalist initially received a letter from UEFA confirming his accreditation, but before he would get the ID he received a call from Baku, one of the host cities of the tournament.

According to Genich, his participation in the football tournament of the CIS and Baltic countries in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2009 was the reason for reversing the accreditation.

“I don’t really understand why mix politics and sports, especially on the opening day of the championship. I hope my issue will be resolved, and my accreditation will be confirmed, I will still be able to get it and work on this Euro. Well, if not … Baku, alas, I am disappointed,” Genich wrote on Telegram.

Accreditation of Another Russian journalist Nobel Arustamyan, who is of Armenian descent, was also blocked by Baku due to the same reason. He was later allowed to work at Euro.

Euro-2020 kicked off in Rome on Friday with Italy’s convincing 3-0 victory over Turkey.

The other host cities are Glasgow, Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Munich, and Seville.

Twenty-four teams will be vying for the trophy between 11 June and 11 July.