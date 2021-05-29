Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs alarmed by Azerbaijan’s actions on Armenian border

The Co-Chairs of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian have issued a statement regarding ongoing Azerbaijani aggressions on the international border with Armenia.

Their full statement below:

“We are alarmed by the ongoing actions of Azerbaijani forces on Armenian soil in the Gegharkunik region and surrounding area that have resulted in the death of an Armenian soldier and the reported kidnapping of six more. It is imperative that the State Department hold Aliyev accountable for his deadly aggressions. We will continue to work with the Biden Administration and our colleagues to ensure the United States is using every diplomatic tool we have, including sanctions, to end these atrocities, and plan to put forward a series of tangible actions the U.S. must take to secure peace and accountability.”