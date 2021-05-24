Armenian ophthalmologists performing surgeries in Iraqi Kurdistan

A four-member group of Armenian ophthalmologists headed by the Director of the Ophthalmological Center of Astghik Medical Center, Associate Professor Tadevos Hovhannisian, is performing surgeries in the Eye Hospital of Dohuk city in Iraqi Kurdistan, the Armenian Embassy in Iraq informs.

With the support of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, within the framework of the program launched on the initiative of the diplomatic missions of the Republic of Armenia in Iraq, more than a dozen surgeries will be performed free of charge by May 29.

The humanitarian mission is carried out within the framework of the Armenian-Iraqi multilateral cooperation, as a sign of willingness for full realization of the existing potential in the spheres of mutual interest.

On May 24, the delegation of doctors was received by the Governor of Duhok, as well as the Director General of the Provincial Medical Department. During the meetings reference was made to the perspectives of cooperation in the field of health.

The governor expressed his gratitude to the Armenian doctors for the selfless humanitarian mission.