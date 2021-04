Maine House and Senate pass resolution commemorating the Armenian Genocide

Maine State House and Senate passed a joint resolution reaffirming their commitment to recognizing the Armenian Genocide. Maine first adopted an Armenian Genocide resolution in 1965.

Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte secured this recognition working alongside Maine House of Representatives Sponsor Benjamin Collings (D), Rachel Talbot Ross (D), Suzanne Salisbury (D), Patrick Corey (R), Justin Fecteau (R) and Maine State Senators Heather Sanborn (D) and Trey Stewart (R).