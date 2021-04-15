Armenia to set up Ministry of Interior

Armenia will set up a Ministry of Interior. A relevant draft was approved by the government today.

It is proposed to form the Ministry of Internal Affairs – a state governing body that will develop and implement the state policy in the field of domestic affairs.

According to the draft, the Police, the Migration and Citizenship Service, as well as the Educational Complex of Police of the Republic of Armenia will be subordinate bodies of the Ministry.

The heads of the subordinate bodies, except for the Police troops, will be appointed to the post and dismissed by the Prime Minister upon the proposal of the Minister of Internal Affairs.

The chief of Police Troops will be appointed and dismissed by the President.