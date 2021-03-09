Protesters block entries to the National Assembly

Members and supporters of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement have blocked the entries to the National Assembly.

Members of the Movement say they have no intention to enter the building, but will keep the entries blocked until Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resigns.

The opposition has installed tents in front of the National Assembly, and will not allow MPs to enter the building.

They say lawmakers will be allowed to convene only if they bring the agenda of no-confidence to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Members of the movement demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister have been keeping the Baghramyan Avenue closed for more than 10 days.