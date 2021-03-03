Armenia develops electronic warfare station to deceive satellite positioning systems

Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan has presented the Armenian-made X-100 electronic warfare (EW) station to pressure satellite positioning systems.

The purpose of the station is to influence GPS, GLONASS and other types of satellite positioning systems in order to disrupt the operation of positioning systems for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other devices at a distance of up to 100 km

The solutions developed by the Armenian military-industrial complex will be displayed at ArmHiTec International Exhibition of Defense Technologies at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex from March 25 to 27.